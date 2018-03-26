Ethereum News UpdateThe intricate web of U.S. cryptocurrency regulations is choking off innovation, says a new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO).The GAO report describes a fintech industry whose participants are stumbling around in the dark. No one quite knows which laws apply or when. So it becomes impossible to plan ahead with that much regulatory uncertainty. (Source: "Additional Steps by Regulators Could Better Protect Consumers and Aid Regulatory Oversight," GAO, March 22, 2018.)As a result, some firms delay launching in the U.S., while others abandon the idea entirely.The GAO.

