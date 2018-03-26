Shares in gold miner Fesnillo shone on Monday and led the FTSE 100 risers after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to a "buy" and added the company to its "conviction list". "Our commodities team is bullish on gold for the first time in more than five years based on higher inflation, rising emerging-markets wealth and concerns about an equity correction," Goldman said in a note. "While our economists are more bullish than Bloomberg consensus on expected 2018 Fed hikes (four versus three) - we ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...