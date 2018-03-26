German publishing giant Axel Springer said it was spending £125m to take an 11.5% stake in Purplebricks as the online estate agent warned full year revenues would be 5% below estimates. The investment includes a £100m subscription for new shares and will also be used to enter new markets, including an accelerated rollout in the US, Purplebricks said in a statement. It added that market conditions in the UK have been subdued "due to some underlying macro issues and exacerbated by the recent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...