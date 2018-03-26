Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2018) - Rae-Wallace Mining Company (OTC Pink: RAEWF) ("Rae-Wallace" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from "Rae-Wallace Mining Company" to "Pima Zinc Corp." which was previously approved at the annual and special general meeting of members of the Company held on November 14, 2017.

About Rae-Wallace

Rae-Wallace is a company existing under the laws of the Cayman Islands with reporting issuer status in Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta. Rae-Wallace stock currently trades on the OTC market under the symbol "RAEWF".

