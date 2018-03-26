sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

48,82 Euro		+0,24
+0,49 %
WKN: A0M90Q ISIN: GB00B2987V85 Ticker-Symbol: 3JD 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,733
50,05
18:42
49,07
49,84
18:42
26.03.2018 | 18:24
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, March 26

26 March 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove'), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 14,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4278.983p. The highest price paid per share was 4296.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4253.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0154% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,344,312 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,831,371. Rightmove holds 1,729,725 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Sandra Odell 01908 712058

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
QuantityPriceExecution Time
57427016:18:00
68427016:17:22
16426916:17:22
118427116:17:22
73427616:13:55
21427616:13:55
92427716:12:34
10427716:12:34
78427916:10:42
25427916:10:42
39428316:08:25
64428316:08:25
108428516:06:24
42428516:05:11
56428516:05:11
101428816:04:13
78428716:02:17
21428716:02:17
90428816:02:05
95428815:58:16
11429115:57:10
48429115:57:10
24429115:56:59
17429115:56:59
90429015:54:53
110428915:54:53
91428715:50:30
20429615:47:50
90429615:47:50
88429215:45:29
6429215:45:29
3428915:41:37
100428915:41:37
77427915:38:11
17427915:38:11
104428215:35:48
2428515:35:03
88428515:35:03
94428515:33:58
6428515:33:58
84428615:30:02
13428615:30:02
94428815:26:48
105428815:26:48
73428615:24:00
18428615:22:52
90428715:19:57
1428715:19:57
75428715:18:54
20428715:18:54
33428515:18:00
76428515:18:00
35428615:17:26
100428615:17:26
106428215:13:54
53428015:11:49
82428015:11:49
103428315:09:56
58428715:07:45
49428715:07:45
106428915:05:38
18429115:04:39
81429115:04:39
91429515:01:14
42429014:59:48
18429014:58:42
39429014:58:42
92429214:58:08
14428714:54:43
90428714:54:43
93428814:53:50
93428514:49:58
41428314:47:45
58428314:47:45
109428514:44:11
13428514:44:11
90428514:44:11
22428514:44:11
125428514:44:11
24427614:37:23
23428814:35:22
79428814:35:22
61428914:35:21
41428914:35:21
9428914:35:21
92428414:33:18
48428514:33:18
47428514:33:18
35427214:28:46
62427214:28:46
91427714:24:24
36427614:21:43
67427614:21:43
92427914:17:13
8428114:14:02
82428114:14:02
98428814:09:27
26429014:08:18
19429014:08:18
61429014:08:18
75429114:05:52
15429114:05:52
100429214:01:13
23429414:01:11
73429414:01:11
110429213:57:10
95429013:53:09
103428213:46:55
50428213:44:23
103428213:44:23
10428213:44:23
142428213:44:23
90428213:42:51
97427413:30:14
110427713:28:48
107427713:21:47
97427913:19:53
5428013:12:20
105428013:12:20
109427813:03:45
106427812:54:59
21428112:49:05
85428112:49:05
94428012:42:27
94429112:34:12
110428912:24:54
90429112:23:18
107429212:19:14
105428312:05:00
109428912:02:30
106428111:56:37
104427411:49:06
94427611:42:04
92427911:35:00
101429411:30:00
107429411:24:14
91428811:22:51
20427411:13:49
75427411:13:49
101427811:10:00
3426911:05:42
88426911:05:42
106427111:04:27
67426310:58:36
40426310:58:36
93425810:52:38
3426010:51:40
200426010:51:40
10426010:51:40
94425310:47:42
58425710:47:29
90425710:47:29
50425710:47:29
21425810:47:29
109426010:47:29
108427910:45:15
105428110:45:09
96427410:37:55
105427110:32:43
52426910:29:33
91426910:26:45
97426910:25:34
98426610:17:08
71426510:15:03
30426510:15:03
104426710:08:54
89426410:03:49
94426510:02:32
91426409:55:55
45426909:53:16
64426909:53:16
102427109:52:38
51426109:43:44
3426109:43:44
49426109:43:44
92426809:39:47
102426609:34:46
94426509:30:02
44426709:28:47
58426709:28:47
87426909:21:20
16426909:21:20
40427109:18:21
55427109:18:21
108427109:16:15
92426409:04:24
103427008:58:34
91427908:54:11
97428108:53:40
94428108:43:45
116427508:40:06
16427408:38:43
17426708:35:54
91426708:35:54
18426608:28:58
90426608:28:58
97426808:28:58
104427108:15:52
42426508:09:36
58426508:09:36
37427408:08:20
74427408:08:20
25427608:07:48
92427608:07:48

© 2018 PR Newswire