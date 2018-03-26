Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd Highlight Relationship Between Neural Crest Cells and Neuropathic Pain in Empty Nose Syndrome

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2018 / Medical clinic and research facility Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd, based in Sydney, Australia highlight the important relationship between neural crest cells, the precursor of ectomesenchyme and the subsequent development of Goblet Cells which are prevalent in the olfactory region, nasal mucosa and inferior turbinates.Conventional surgical alteration of turbinates for a variety of functional, structural or physiological reasons in nasal surgery may deplete them of goblet cells and contribute to a lack of mucin. Similarly, the healing phase following the loss of a turbinate may be characterized by a sympathetic nervous system based reflex neuropathy, not unlike phantom limb pain, a disorder well described in the literature.

Professor Russell Vickers, the director of Clinical Stem Cells Pty Ltd and the founder of Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd has previously reported in the literature (see links below) of the effect of Mesenchymal derived adipose stem cells (MASC's) and the injection of these close to neuropathic head and neck nerves.

Professor Vickers treats the Empty Nose sufferer with MASC's injected close to the olfactory nerves, long sphenopalatine, maxillary and infraorbital nerves. As a practicing MaxilloFacial Surgeon Professor Vickers knows the exact anatomical position of these nerves to gain maximum efficiency of the MASC's. Whilst the goblet cells contribute nasal mucin it is the aberrant nasal nerves following surgery that contribute the symptoms of inability to breathe and feeling of suffocation.

More details can be obtained from http://www.olympusstemcells.com.au and http://www.clinicalstemcells.com.

The Director of Olympus Stem Cells, Associate Professor Russell Vickers, is an acknowledged world authority in the use of stem cells to treat neuropathic Pain of the Head and Neck.

He is pleased to offer stem cell services including consultations and treatment amongst the 5 medical centers in Sydney Australia. Professor Russell Vickers has published extensively on the use of stem cells in neuropathic facial pain, stem cell protocols and is a leader in his field. He is conducting clinical treatment of Alopecia patients with stem cells harvested from the abdomen. The results of a Zinc Thymulin study have been published in the peer-reviewed Hair Restoration journal, Hair Therapy and Transplantation (see references).

Associate Professor Vickers sources the abdominal fat for adipose-derived stem cells. He processes the fat and obtains stem cell concentrations that are extremely generous in numbers and quality. As a consultant surgeon, he then delivers the stem cells to the anatomical area requiring the specific treatment, in this case, the area of the nose. The stem cells are injected subperiosteal.

Associate Professor Vickers utilizes a vast array of medical scientific equipment in his quest to offer the very best of stem cell treatment. For validation, he uses the Muse Cell Analyser and has achieved up to 100% of stem cell viability. Additionally, Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd has the availability of its own Mass Spectrometer and cell counting technology. In many conditions Stem Cell Therapy is a highly effective means of alleviating pain and discomfort for people suffering a variety of conditions ranging from MS to neuropathic facial pain. Professor Vickers has published in peer-reviewed journals the efficacy of his treatment. Professor Vickers is doubtful stem cells could regenerate inferior turbinates or septal mesenchyme.

Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd has a strong focus on research and development and is working hard to constantly further the advancement of stem cell techniques around the world. Our research has been published internationally in peer-reviewed medical and science journals, plus our laboratory boasts some of the best state-of-the-art biotechnology equipment in Australia.

Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd is one of the few companies undertaking groundbreaking stem cell treatment in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. More information on the Olympus clinics and the work that they do can be obtained at http://www.olympushealthgroup.com.au.

Associate Professor Vickers' recent research publications pertaining to genetics, stem cells, hair loss and facial pain are extensive. These publications include Human Brain Mapping, the Australian Endodontic Journal, Hair Therapy and Transplantation, The Journal of Neuroscience, Diagnosing Dental and Orofacial Pain, the Journal of the Australian Society of Cosmetic Chemists, Medicine Today (The Journal of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners), the Open Journal of Dentistry and Oral Medicine, and the Journal of Pain Research. More information on Associate Professor Vickers' work can be obtained at http://www.clinicalstemcells.com.

