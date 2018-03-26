Enea Expands NFV Lab with Multi-Architecture Support and Professional Services

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea(NASDAQ Stockholm: ENEA), a global supplier of network software platforms and world class services, today announced the expansion of the Enea NFV Lab - a multi-architecture, OPNFV Pharos compliant, lab infrastructure, together with a range of NFV related prototyping, development, testing, and deployment services.

Enea's Multi-architecture NFV Lab

Market consolidation, workload fluctuations, and new use cases are driving the need for software with edge-native characteristics that is built for constrained hardware environments, architectural flexibility and ease of management. As a pure play software and services vendor, Enea plays an important role in enabling the creation of network solutions that are open, facilitate business agility and give flexibility in architectural choice.

Operators, telecom equipment manufacturers, and virtual network function (VNF) vendors can now benefit from extended multi-architecture specifications and professional services available with the Enea NFV Lab infrastructure. This is particularly interesting to spur product and service innovation around uCPE, SD-WAN, and 5G.

"The latest upgrades to the Enea NFV Lab provide customers and partners with even more benefits from our leading edge expertise, our ecosystem of partners, and a strong backbone of engineers across Europe, North America and Asia", said Thibaut Bechetoille, SVP NFV Business Unit, Enea. "Our goal is to remain a driving force in innovation for edge-native networking products and services, with a particular focus on NFV."

Enea as NFVI Software Provider and Lab Designer

Enea is the only independent, pure-play software vendor to host an OPNFV Pharos compliant lab. As an OPNFV pioneer, Enea has unique expertise as an NFVI software supplier, and as a Lab designer. The Enea NFV lab currently consists of 70 NFV-ready armv8- and x86-based servers in different configurations. The lab has a 40Gbps network traffic capacity on a server level and 100 Gbps on network/switch level, more than 1Tb RAM memory, and 2000 processor cores.

Professional NFV Services that Make a Difference

With the NFV Lab as a foundation, Enea offers a range of services for all phases in the product lifecycle, including:

Enea NFV deployment quick-start

Enea NFV custom VNF apps onboarding and development

Enea NFV product services

NFV solution integration

