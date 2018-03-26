Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2018) - Commander Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CMD) ("Commander") is pleased to report that its project partner Fjordland Exploration Inc. ("Fjordland") (TSXV: FEX) has expanded the company's South Voisey's Bay nickel-copper-cobalt project (the "SVB Property") located 80 kilometres south of Vale's Voisey's Bay nickel mine in Labrador, Canada. Fjordland has signed a Letter of Intent with Vulcan Minerals Inc. ("Vulcan") granting Fjordland the option to acquire a 65% interest in 30 mining claims located in the South Voisey's area, Labrador. Under the terms of the agreement, Fjordland has the option to pay to Vulcan $45,000 and incur $150,000 in exploration expenditures over a period of three years. If the option is exercised a joint venture will be formed whereby Vulcan will be carried for 100% of its joint venture expenditures on the claims until Fjordland earns its full interest from Commander on surrounding contiguous lands or a minimum expenditure of $7 million on those lands.

The property is contiguous to mineral tenure held by Fjordland and Commander as part of their South Voisey's Bay nickel-copper-cobalt Project ("SVB Project"). Fjordland's strategic investor, High Power Exploration Inc. has notified Fjordland that they intend to fund a minimum of $1.2 million of the proposed 2018 summer drill program on the SVB Project.

Robert Cameron, P. Geo. is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release.

About Commander Resources:

Commander Resources is a Canadian focused exploration company that has leveraged its success in exploration through partnerships and sale of properties, while retaining equity and royalty interests. Commander has a portfolio of base and precious metal projects across Canada and significant equity positions in Maritime Resources Corp. and Aston Bay Holdings. Commander also retains royalties from properties that have been partnered, optioned or sold.

