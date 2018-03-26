Regulatory News:

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Carmila (Paris:CARM) declares the following transactions in its own shares totalling 249 Keuro carried out from 19 March, 2018 to 23 March, 2018, as part of the mandate given to a financial intermediary on 16 February, 2018.

Aggregated presentation by day and by market Name of issuer Identification code of

issuer (Legal Entity

Identifier) Day of

transaction Identification code

of financial

instrument Aggregated

daily volume

(in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average price

of the

purchased

shares * Market (MIC Code) CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 22/03/2018 FR0010828137 3 421 24,00 XPAR CARMILA 222100P6D3QKU33LZQ72 23/03/2018 FR0010828137 7 000 23,83 XPAR * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 10 421 23,88

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. Its portfolio after the merger with Cardety effective as of June 12, 2017, consists of 206 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 5.8 bn as at December 31, 2017. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

On September 1, 2017, FTSE Russell announced that Carmila is to join the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices as of 18 September 2017.

