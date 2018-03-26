sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,97 Euro		-0,44
-1,12 %
WKN: A1ML7J ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1 Ticker-Symbol: VNA 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX-30
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
VONOVIA SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VONOVIA SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,074
39,143
20:17
39,04
39,11
20:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BUWOG AG
BUWOG AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BUWOG AG29,00+0,21 %
VONOVIA SE38,97-1,12 %