The global application development and integration market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global application development and integration market by product (application development and application integration) and by deployment (on-premises and cloud based). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: advantage of cost reduction due to operational streamlining

One of the major factors driving growth in the global application development and integration market is the immediate cost reduction advantage achieved by the implementation of such a system across an enterprise. Implementation of an enterprise application integration strategy is directly proportional to decreased risk as well as interoperability among IT applications and systems. This is due to an efficient application integration strategy. The software and application modules display a unified structure and operate with a perfect conjunction. This leads to a reduced scope for interoperability issues and data leaks that may result in a security loophole. These applications result in operational streamlining as the execution of a coherent and well-defined integration strategy between the wide range of applications that exist across an enterprise

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for ITO and BPOresearch, "An enterprise consists of a diverse setup of applications and systems in which the application development and integration tools help to achieve operational consistency and enable applications to work together to accomplish end-business goals efficiently."

Market trend: rise of hybrid application integration technology

The adoption of hybrid application integration technology is on the rise across industries and enterprises with rising complications and complexities in the data integration and collaboration standards among diverse organizational application and systems. Business integration requirements are changing and evolving at a fast pace. System integrators face frequent challenges in the event of alterations in the enterprise systems across industries, and this paves the way for more advanced integration platforms compared to the traditional ones. The outcome is a combination of conventional integration platforms with new tools such as API management software, iPaaS, and integration software-as-a-service (iSaaS). This hybrid application integration technology is extremely important for modern organizations that deploy both on-premises and cloud-based models.

Market challenge: time and budget constraints

The time and budget constraints are one of the most pressing problems for the application development and integration market. The implementation of application development and integration systems involve the configuration of interfaces for diverse applications so that they can efficiently interact with a common platform. Given the vast volume of various systems and applications that exist across an enterprise, this step is time- and cost-intensive. The advent of bring your own device (BYOD) and mobility phenomenon has augmented the complexity of applications that collaborate and interact with business processes.

