Romet Limited Selected Canada's Best Managed Companies 2018 for Second Consecutive Year

TORONTO, March 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Romet Limited was honored for a second consecutive year with Canada's Best Managed Companies designation, a respected and leading business awards program, recognizing excellence in private Canadian-owned companies. Each year, hundred's of entrepreneurial companies undergo a rigorous application process, but only the best are awarded with this prestigious designation.

Canada's Best Managed Companies applications are reviewed each year by a judging panel that decides which companies will be awarded the "Best Managed" designation. This judging panel is comprised of a select group of independent members from program sponsors and rotating special guest representatives.

"I am delighted that Romet achieved this recognition for the second consecutive year. We could not have done it without the dedication and commitment from the entire organization, and the support from our customers," stated Roy A. Sutterfield, Chief Executive Officer, Romet Limited. "Our business strategy which centers on providing Rugged, Reliable and Responsive products and service to our customers is central to our success. During the past year, we introduced several new products that are value added and moved forward with our geographic expansion plans to Europe and other markets outside of Canada," said Sutterfield.

Romet, established in 1972 is an international market leader in positive displacement rotary gas meters, electronic volume, temperature instrumentation and auxiliary equipment for the natural gas industry.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $15 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (After three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (Winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business and MacKay CEO Forums. For further information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca (http://www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca/).

Contact:

905-624-1591

www.rometlimited.com

(http://www.rometlimited.com/)romet@rometlimited.com (mailto:romet@rometlimited.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25b49431-fa1d-45e5-9f63-2a067eb80817 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25b49431-fa1d-45e5-9f63-2a067eb80817)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Romet Limited via Globenewswire

