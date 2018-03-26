Kerry Williams, chief operating officer of consumer credit reporting agency Experian, disposed of more than 55,000 ordinary shares in the Dublin-based firm on Monday, collecting a total of $913,099.15 in the process. Williams, a member of Experian's board since July 2014, sold 55,857 of her shares in the group on the London Stock Exchange with a price tag of $22.57 attached to each one. Earlier in March, Experian announced its intention to acquire fintech group ClearScore for a total of £275m ...

