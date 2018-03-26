Medical technology company Polarean Imaging PLC announced on Monday that it intends to launch an £11m float on the AIM market. The company is seeking to raise £3m via a conditional placing in order to complete late-stage trials of a technology which it has developed to spot the early signs of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which affects approximately 174m people around the world. 73.4m shares will be issued at a price of 14.00 pence per share in the initial offering, with admission ...

