Oil and gas exploration and development company Nostra Terra announced on Monday that it has gained drilling approval for one of its locations in the Permain Basin, Texas. A further two locations at the acreage are currently undergoing the permitting process and a well will be drilled in early May at the newly permitted Clear Fork formation, based on rig availability. Nostra Terra holds between a 50% and 75% working interest in leases at the 240 mile wide and 300 mile long Permian Basin region, ...

