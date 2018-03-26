AIM-quoted market research and data firm YouGov saw profits soar in the first half of its trading year thanks to a strong showing in the US and back home in the UK. YouGov saw adjusted pre-tax profits stand up 69% to £10.7m in the six months ended 31 January, thanks in part to a 10% year-on-year pick-up in revenues to £56.3m. Revenue at home rose 15% to £14.5m, and 18% across the pond to £23.3m, as operating profit in the regions rose 89% to £5.8m and 56% to £7.9m, respectively. YouGov ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...