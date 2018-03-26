The US has expelled 60 Russian diplomats and 12 European Union member states have coordinated a response against Moscow over the former spy poisoning in the UK. The US ordered the expulsion of 60 diplomats who Washington claims are spies while in the EU, Germany, France and Poland each expelled four diplomats with intelligence agency backgrounds. As they ordered the shutdown of the Russian consulate in Seattle, a US official said that it was "in solidarity with our closest allies as a response ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...