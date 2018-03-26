

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe (ADBE) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) said that they have extended their partnership into China to help global brands locally deliver personalized experiences across customer touchpoints in this important and growing market. More than 60 brands around the world already use Adobe and Microsoft's joint solutions today, including 24 Hour Fitness, AAA Northeast, Avianca, National Center of Missing and Exploited Children and W.B. Mason.



Adobe and Microsoft also outlined native technology integrations between Adobe Experience Manager and Microsoft Azure, Adobe Campaign and Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Adobe Analytics and Microsoft Power BI.



The expansion of the companies' partnership into China enables the global availability of Adobe Experience Cloud. Adobe Experience Cloud will run on Microsoft Azure operated by 21Vianet, a leading carrier-neutral cloud provider. Adobe and Microsoft will work jointly with global brands to help them envision and implement their integrated solutions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX