Broadcast Management Group, Inc.: Joe Rivera Joins Broadcast Management Group as Director of New Ventures

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2018 / Broadcast Management Group, Inc. (BMG) welcomes Emmy-winning producer, Joe Rivera, as their Director of New Ventures.

Rivera joins BMG from Amazon Live where he was Senior Line Producer. While at Amazon, Rivera was an instrumental figure in the completion of Amazon's digital studio facility in the heart of Manhattan. Rivera was tasked with overseeing the technical production of Amazon's Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday live broadcast. At BMG, Joe will lead the company's expansion in each of its four business units: live production, broadcast consulting, production staffing and content development. Rivera will also serve as Technical Producer on special projects.

Over Rivera's 20 year career he has worked for Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Al Jazeera America, ABC News and Fox News Channel. Rivera has extensive experience launching new programming for broadcast and OTT distribution.

"Joe's large network of industry relationships and experience with creative development, technical and financial management make him a great addition to our team," said Todd Mason, Chief Executive Officer of BMG.

"I am thrilled to be joining a team that is recognized as industry leaders and I am honored to direct the expansion of our core four initiatives, " said Mr. Rivera.

"We're excited to have Joe on our team. He has experience in both creative and technical production, which brings great value to our clients," said BMG's EVP of Production, Andrew Ryback.

BMG has four practice groups: multi-camera live productions, broadcast consulting, creative content development, and long-term production staffing. BMG's recent consulting clients include the US State Department, Verizon, ICFJ, PBS and a major US brokerage firm. BMG's broadcast consulting division specialized in launching OTT channels, production facility build-outs, production operations, production staffing, content development, and strategy.

Broadcast Management Group is an international production, consulting, staffing and series development company with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, DC.

