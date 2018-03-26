

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Following exchange with a proxy advisory firm, Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) agreed to terminate Dominique Delport consulting agreement as well as his membership on the Governance, Nominations and Remuneration Committee of the Vivendi Supervisory Board, while remaining a Board member.



Under the terms of this agreement, since October 1, 2015 Dominique Delport, who will no longer exercize any executive functions within Vivendi, has provided advice in creating and new digital content tools as part of the development of Vivendi Content and Dailymotion. This agreement was approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 21, 2016.



