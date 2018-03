Orvana Announces Amendment of Prepayment Agreement with Samsung C&T

TSX:ORV

TORONTO, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX:ORV) (the "Company" or "Orvana") announces that it has amended certain terms of the $12.5 million copper concentrates and gold doré prepayment agreement (the "Facility") that was originally announced on July 27, 2016 with Samsung C&T U.K. Ltd. ("Samsung C&T").All dollar figures are in US unless otherwise expressed.

Pursuant to an amending agreement (the "Amendment"), the remaining principal outstanding of $9.3 million payable to Samsung C&T was re-scheduled and extended by two months to April 2019, such that: i) principal repayments due between February 2018 and October 2018 are reduced to $20,000 per month; ii) principal repayments due from November 2018 to February 2019 are increased to $1.65 million per month; and iii) remaining principal repayments, now due in March and April 2019, are paid in equal instalments of $1.25 million. The Facility, as amended, will bear interest at LIBOR plus 7.5%. In connection with the Amendment, the Company will pay a set up fee of $73,200 representing 1% of the re-scheduled principal amount. Interest payments and principal repayments will continue to be made against Orvana's future shipments of gold doré and/or copper concentrates during the extended Facility term.Amongst certain other terms, the Company also agreed to extend gold doré shipments to Samsung C&T to April 2020 as a result of the Amendment.Samsung C&Twill continue to pay for gold doré at a price based on the prevailing metal prices for the gold and silver content around time of shipment, less customary refining and shipping charges, and pursuant to the terms of the Facility.

Mr. Juan Gavidia, Interim CEO, said, "We are pleased to announce this amendment to our facility. Samsung C&T is a valued and committed partner that continues to be very supportive of our operational plans at El Valle Mine in Spain and the Don Mario Mine in Bolivia. With this amended arrangement in place, we have greater flexibility and liquidity to ensure timely execution of our higher gold grade, oxide ramp up activities at El Valle Mine over the remainder of fiscal 2018."

About Orvana

Orvana is a multi-mine gold and copper producer. Orvana's operating assets consist of the producing gold-copper-silver El Valle and Carlés mines in northern Spain and the producing gold-copper-silver Don Mario mine in Bolivia. Additional information is available at Orvana's website (www.orvana.com).

For further information - Jeffrey Hillis, CFO, T (416) 369-6281, E jhillis@orvana.com