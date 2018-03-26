

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kicking off this week's series of long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department sold $30 billion worth of two-year notes on Monday, attracting slightly above average demand.



The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.310 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.91.



Last month, the Treasury sold $28 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 2.255 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.72.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.87.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to sell $35 billion worth of five-year notes on Tuesday and $29 billion worth of seven-year notes on Wednesday.



