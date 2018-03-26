sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,18 Euro		+0,05
+1,60 %
WKN: A0DM94 ISIN: CA4969024047 Ticker-Symbol: KIN2 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,195
3,244
20:08
3,21
3,24
19:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION3,18+1,60 %