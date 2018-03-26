SEB's Annual General Meeting 2018

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) this Monday the Directors of the Board Johan H. Andresen, Signhild Arnegård Hansen, Samir Brikho, Winnie Fok, Tomas Nicolin, Sven Nyman, Jesper Ovesen, Helena Saxon, Johan Torgeby, Marcus Wallenberg and Sara Öhrvall were re-elected. The AGM re-elected Marcus Wallenberg as Chairman of the Board.

The AGM approved a dividend of SEK 5.75 per share (5.50) and Wednesday 28 March, 2018, as record date for the dividend.

The Director's fee was set at SEK 9,700,000 in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal. The fee will be distributed as follows: SEK 2,940,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 6,760,000 to be distributed among other Directors elected by the AGM who are not employed by the Bank, with SEK 930,000 each to the Deputy Chairmen and SEK 700,000 each to other Directors.

In addition the fee for the committee work was set in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal: Risk and Capital Committee, SEK 550,000 to the Chairman and SEK 345,000 to other member, Audit and Compliance Committee, SEK 425,000 to the Chairman and SEK 265,000 to other member and Remuneration and Human Resources Committee, SEK 387,500 to the Chairman and SEK 195,000 to other member.

The AGM approved the Board of Director's proposal concerning remuneration principles to the Group Executive Committee. The principles comply with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority regulations as well as the Swedish Corporate Governance Code and are in line with international regulations.

The AGM approved the Board of Director's proposal concerning one profit sharing programme for all employees except the Group Executive Committee, SEB All Employee Programme 2018, one SEB Share Deferral Programme 2018, comprising approximately 1,000 senior managers and key employees, and one SEB Restricted Share Programme 2018, comprising approximately 1,000 employees in certain business units.

The AGM approved the Board of Director's proposal concerning the acquisition and sale of the Bank's own shares, for the securities business, for long-term equity programmes and for capital purposes as well as proposal for decision on authorization to the Board of Directors to issue convertibles.

The AGM approved the Nomination Committee's proposal to re-elect PricewaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor. Main responsible within PwC will be authorised public accountant Peter Nyllinge.

The decisions can be read in full at www.sebgroup.com (http://www.sebgroup.com).

At the statutory Board meeting following the AGM, Sven Nyman and Jesper Ovesen were appointed Deputy Chairmen of the Board. The members of the committees of the Board were also appointed and information of the composition of the committees will be available at www.sebgroup.com (http://www.sebgroup.com).

Also, in accordance with the decision by the Annual General Meeting to authorize the Board to decide on the acquisition and sale of own shares for SEB's long-term equity-based programmes, the Board decided that a maximum of 45,200,000 shares of Class A may be acquired and sold. The transactions may take place at one or several occasions during the period until the Annual General Meeting in 2019.

The acquisitions are intended to enable the Bank to transfer the acquired shares to participants in outstanding long-term equity-based programmes. When one or more participants in the programmes call for exercise the Bank will within the context of the Board's decision acquire shares to the extent necessary and immediately transfer them to the participant or participants.

The repurchases shall exclusively take place on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price within the price interval at any time recorded and the transactions will be reported via Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with prevailing rules. Furthermore, SEB's web site www.sebgroup.com/ir (http://www.sebgroup.com/ir) will be updated continuously.

For further information, please contact

Viveka Hirdman-Ryrberg, Head of Corporate Communications

+46 8 763 8577, +46 70 550 3500

viveka.hirdman-ryrberg@seb.se (mailto:viveka.hirdman-ryrberg@seb.se)



Jonas Söderberg, Head of Investor Relations

+46 8 763 8319, +46 73 521 0266

jonas.soderberg@seb.se (mailto:jonas.soderberg@seb.se) SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long-term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and UK the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. On December 31, 2017, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 2,560 billion while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,830 billion. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at https://www.sebgroup.com (https://www.sebgroup.com)





Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/1208/R/2179426/841187.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SEB via Globenewswire

