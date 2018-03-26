Philanthropy University And Its Partner Network Aim To Transform Global Development With Free Online Courses

Philanthropy University and its partner network aim to strengthen the impact of 5,000 local organizations in the Global South

OAKLAND, Calif., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Philanthropy University announced today the launch of its new tech-enabled capacity-building platform, supported by its partner network. The innovative learning platform accelerates the impact of local civil society organizations by providing world-class free online courses and vibrant online communities, optimized for practitioners in the Global South and available to everyone.

With a mission to transform the capacity of 5,000 local organizations and improve the lives of 100 million people by 2020, Philanthropy University and its partners provide local development practitioners with the knowledge, resources and support they need to deliver sustainable development for all. Partners include +Acumen, Albukhary Foundation, Al-Dabbagh Group, the BC.lab, Exygy, FHI 360, GirlSPARKS, The Global Fund for Children, Global Giving, Global Impact, The Hitachi Foundation, M-Changa, The Resource Foundation and The Haas School of Business at the University of California Berkeley, our academic course certifier.

"Philanthropy University calls on social purpose organizations, academic institutions and other industry leaders to support its mission of strengthening the capacity of local organizations everywhere," said Connor Diemand-Yauman, CEO, Philanthropy University. "Our growing partner network enables us to uplift the lives of those in underserved Global South communities and more broadly transform global development from the ground up."

Philanthropy University partnered with leading academics and development professionals to create seven free online courses: Essentials of Nonprofit Strategy; Introduction to Fundraising; Fundraising: Connecting with Donors; Fundraising Strategies; Human Capital Strategy; Girl Centered Design; and Planning for Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E).

The innovative learning platform blends expert instruction and engaging content on an easy-to-use interface. Coursework is also supported by vibrant communities of practice where learners and practitioners can connect with peers who share both professional interests and missions.

By reimagining capacity building for the digital age, Philanthropy University enables local practitioners to extend their reach, deepen their impact and strengthen local leadership where it matters most.

Philanthropy University is the new tech-enabled platform that transforms the impact of local organizations working to deliver sustainable development for all. Focused on the Global South and open to all, Philanthropy University provides the knowledge, resources and support local organizations need to enable meaningful, measurable and lasting change.

