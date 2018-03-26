

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices continued to rise Monday, adding to last week's rally. Gold has surged to the highest in more than a month on safe haven appeal and its perceived value as a hedge against inflation.



Prices rose for a fourth straight session a weaker U.S. dollar.



April gold settled at $1,355/oz, up $5.10, or 0.4%.



The euro area is set to continue expanding buoyed by global economic activity growth and export demand, according to Eurozone Economic Outlook jointly published by Ifo Institute, Italy's statistical office Istat and the KOF Swiss Economic Institute.



Gross domestic product is forecast to grow 0.6 percent each in the first and second quarters of 2018. But it is expected to slow slightly to 0.5 percent in the third quarter.



