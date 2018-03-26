

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Monday afternoon. The lack of U.S. economic data is keeping some investors on the sidelines at the start of the new trading week. Investors can look forward to the release of the consumer confidence report for March tomorrow morning.



Things will really pick up on the economic front on Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of the long Easter holiday weekend. GDP and international trade are slated for Wednesday, while weekly jobless claims and consumer sentiment are set for Thursday.



The dollar has dropped to over a 1-month low of $1.2450 against the Euro Monday afternoon, from an early high of $1.2351.



The buck has fallen to nearly a 2-month low of $1.4225 against the pound sterling this afternoon, from an early high of $1.4144.



UK mortgage approvals declined in February, figures from UK Finance showed Monday. The number of loans approved for house purchases fell more-than-expected to 38,120 from 40,031 in January. The expected level was 39,000.



The greenback has climbed to around Y105.115 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon, from an early low of Y104.723.



