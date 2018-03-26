Mountain Province Diamonds Reports Year End 2017 Statement of Estimated Mineral Reserves and Resources and Files Technical Report

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", or the "Company") (TSX and NASDAQ: MPVD) today announces the Company's year end 2017 statement of estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources.

The Company has also completed an updated technical report in support of the statement of estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, entitled "Gahcho Kué Mine NI-43-101 Technical Report" and dated March 16th, 2018 (with information effective as of December 31, 2017) (the "2017 Technical Report") as prepared and completed by JDS Energy & Mining Inc. ("JDS").The 2017 Technical Report was filed by the Company on SEDAR on March 26, 2018, and concurrently on EDGAR under Form 6K. The 2017 Technical Report can also be found on the Company's website athttp://www.mountainprovince.com.

Total estimated probable mineral reserves for the Gahcho Kué diamond mine at December 31, 2017 are summarized in the following table.

Mineral Reserve Estimate (December 31, 2017) Pipe Classification Tonnes (Mt) Carats (Mct) Grade (cpt) 5034 Probable 9.7 18.4 1.91 Hearne Probable 5.5 10.9 1.99 Tuzo Probable 15.7 19.1 1.22 In-Situ Total Probable 30.9 48.4 1.57 Stockpile Probable 0.6 1.0 1.61 Total Probable 31.5 49.4 1.57

Notes to The Mineral Reserve Statement :

Mineral reserves are reported at a bottom cut-off of 1.0 mm Mineral reserves have been depleted to account for mining and processing activity prior to Dec 31 2017. Q4 2017 depletion is based on forecasted values and may differ slightly from actual depletion. Mineral reserves are based upon the updated resource model (2017) and therefore reflect any changes to the estimation of tonnes, grade and contained carats within that resource. Details on resource changes are summarized in Section 14. Prices used to determine optimal pit shells have been escalated by factors varying by pit, which are indicative of the respective pits timing and duration.

Total estimated mineral resources for the Gahcho Kué diamond mine at December 31, 2017, exclusive of estimated mineral reserves, are summarized in the following table.

Mineral Resource Estimate (December 31, 2017) Resource Classification Tonnes (Mt) Carats (Mct) Grade (cpt) 5034 Indicated 0.9 1.5 1.61 Inferred 0.8 1.3 1.63 Hearne Indicated 0.2 0.3 1.68 Inferred 1.2 2.1 1.75 Tuzo Indicated 0.8 0.9 1.14 Inferred 10.8 14.6 1.35 Summary (In-Situ) Indicated 1.8 2.6 1.42 Inferred 12.8 18.0 1.40 Stockpiles Indicated 0.0 0.0 0 Inferred 0.0 0.0 1.15[3]

Notes to The Mineral Resource Statement :

Mineral resources are reported at a bottom cut-off of 1.0 mm. Incidental diamonds are not incorporated in grade calculations. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Volume, tonnes and carats are rounded to the nearest million. 12,300t of inferred resources stockpiled @ 115cpht (14,250cts total). Tuzo volume and tonnes exclude 0.6 Mt of a granite raft and CRX_BX. Resources are exclusive of indicated tonnages converted to probable reserves. Resources have been depleted of any material that was processed prior to and including Dec 31 2017. Q42017depletion is based on forecasted values and may differ slightly from actual values.

Mountain Province Diamondsis a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. Gahcho Kué is the world's largest new diamond mine, consisting of a cluster of four diamondiferous kimberlites, three of which are being developed and mined under the initial 12-year mine plan.

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding Mountain Province's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Daniel D. Johnson, P.Eng and Dino Pilotto, P.Eng from JDS Energy & Mining Inc. who are "Qualified Persons" as defined by National Instrument 43-101Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

