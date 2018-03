WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure early in the session, shares of Facebook (FB) have climbed well off their worst levels but remain in negative territory in afternoon trading on Monday. Facebook is currently down by 1.3 percent after hitting an eight-month intraday low.



The weakness seen earlier in the day came after the Federal Trade Commission announced it has an open non-public investigation into Facebook's privacy practices.



