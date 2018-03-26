

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facing a difficult re-election fight in a newly redrawn district, Republican Congressman Ryan Costello, R-Penn., has revealed that he intends to retire rather than seek another term.



'At this moment in time running for re-election is not the prudent course of action,' Costello said in an interview on MSNBC on Sunday. 'It's been a very tough decision for me to make, but I think I'm making the right decision.'



Costello partly attributed his decision to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to redraw his suburban Philadelphia district, which he called 'obscene.'



The two-term congressman also cited the current political environment, noting it has been difficult for him to criticize President Donald Trump's behavior without facing backlash from within his party.



Costello's decision is likely to make the district an even easier target for Democrats, who had already been hoping to pick up the seat.



Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee DCCC Spokesman Evan Lukaske said Costello's retirement should set off alarm bells for vulnerable House Republicans.



'Saddled with a toxic Republican agenda that no 'moderate' spin could erase, and facing a strong challenge from veteran and businesswoman Chrissy Houlahan, Costello is taking a very early exit from this swing district,' Lukaske said.



Meanwhile, National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, said the GOP will work tirelessly to ensure Costello's seat remains in Republican hands.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX