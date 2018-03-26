NMS Capital Advisors, LLC: Med-X, Inc. Engages NMS Capital Advisors as Its Exclusive Investment Banking Advisor

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2018 / NMS Capital Advisors, LLC ("NMS"), a leading global focused investment banking and asset management firm, announced today that it has been engaged by Med-X, Inc. ("Med-X"). NMS will be Med-X's exclusive financial advisor and investment bank, providing financial, strategic, and M&A advisory, and investment banking and broker-dealer services related to Med-X's overall global business and capitalization plan.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Med-X is a multi-divisional proprietary green products developer and manufacturer with global distribution in commercial pest control, janitorial, hospitality, and agriculture and over-the-counter pain management with its Nature-Cide and Thermal-Aid divisions, respectively. Med-X is also developing federally legal hemp-based CBD products for natural pain management, as well as running its media division, the MJT Network, that includes the digital publication The Marijuana Times.

Trevor M. Saliba, Founder and Chairman of NMS, said, "It is exciting to take part in the industries where Med-X's products are positioning around the world. The Med-X team has been extraordinarily innovative in their mission to create products that tackle a number of everyday environmental and personal pain management issues."

Matthew Mills, President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "This engagement with NMS will allow the company to move more rapidly with additional product launches, future innovation, while simultaneously consummating global strategic alliances. We look forward to working with the entire NMS team and capturing the enormous opportunities in front of us today."

"This engagement represents the next stage of our continued growth to become a global leader in green technologies," stated Dr. David E. Toomey, Chief Executive Officer, Med-X, Inc. "With its international and domestic distribution partnerships in place, it will allow us to align our business divisions for global growth. Through this new relationship, we will also expand our ability to further invest in and possibly acquire other companies and/or products in the green space, while continuing our development of innovative solutions for customers and increasing shareholder value," stated Dr. Toomey.

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a Nevada corporation formed in February 2014, which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pacific Shore Holdings, Inc., produces various products such as the all-natural Nature-Cide pest control products that have evolved from its Nature-Cide Pest Management Service division. Pacific Shore Holdings, Inc. is also known for its patented and clinically proven Thermal-Aid hot and cold pain management modality products, which also include the Thermal-Aid Zoo and the Thermal-Aid Headache Relief System. Med-X, Inc. also supports the fast-paced emerging cannabis industry through the Company's digital magazine, The Marijuana Times, which publishes high quality media content for the business, medical and legislative cannabis communities to generate revenue from advertisers as well as sell industry related merchandise to consumers. The Company has been involved in product development for a number of years and is ready to bring various non-psychoactive Cannabidiol products to the pain management markets, as well as supplying its products to agricultural and ancillary services industries through its Nature-Cide Integrated Pest Management service division. For more information regarding Med-X, Inc. and its divisions, please visit www.medx-rx.com, www.pac-sh.com, Nature-Cide®, Thermal-Aid ® therapy packs, Thermal-Aid Zoo, Thermal-Aid Headache Relief System, Nature-Cide Cannabis Division, The Marijuana Times or email info@medx-rx.com or call 818-349-2870.

Contact Information:

Med-X, Inc.

8236 Remmet Ave Canoga Park, California 91304

(818) 349-2870

Media: info@medx-rx.com

About NMS Capital Advisors, LLC

Founded by Trevor M. Saliba, NMS Capital Advisors, LLC is a leading full service, global focused investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. We provide a full array of investment banking and advisory services including debt and equity capital raising for public and private companies, mergers and acquisitions, cross-border advisory, private equity and hedge fund advisory, valuations and fairness opinions, EB-5 capital advisory, securities brokerage and other strategic advisory services. Together with our affiliated registered investment advisory firm, NMS Capital Asset Management, Inc., we offer wealth management, alternative investments, insurance and asset management services. NMS Capital Advisors was established in 2006 as a registered broker-dealer with the Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA. For more information, please visit www.nmsadvisors.com.

Contact:

Stacey Lavender-Mayes

310-855-0020

info@nmscapital.com

SOURCE: NMS Capital Advisors, LLC