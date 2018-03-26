

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., (TEVA) announced the launch of a generic version of Lialda1 (mesalamine) delayed-release tablets, 1.2 g, in the U.S.



Mesalamine delayed-release tablets are indicated for the induction of remission in adults with active, mild to moderate ulcerative colitis and for the maintenance of remission of ulcerative colitis.



Mesalamine Delayed-Release Tablets, 1.2 g had annual sales of approximately $1.11 billion in the U.S., according to IMS data as of January 2018.



