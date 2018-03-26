Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Industrial Boilers Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the heavy industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of industrial boilers and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The global demand for industrial boilers can be attributed to an increase in the number of E&P activities in the oil and gas industry owing to the gradual recovery of oil prices," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Also, suppliers in this market space are increasingly investing in R&D to improve efficiency and reduce emissions to remain compliant with stringent regulations pertaining to emissions," added Anil.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Industrial Boilers Market:

Growing adoption of efficiency monitoring systems

Rise in the participation of suppliers in boiler associations worldwide

Increasing JVs among suppliers

Growing adoption of efficiency monitoring systems:

The increase in adoption of efficiency monitoring systems globally can be attributed to their real-time monitoring capability and cost-effectiveness when compared with large CEMS systems that are usually used for similar functionalities. These systems comprise of a PLC along with a touchscreen and an advanced electrochemical analyzer. Moreover, they are capable of working independently. Also, these systems are relatively economical when compared with conventional emissions and efficiency monitoring systems.

Rise in the participation of suppliers in boiler associations worldwide:

Several organizations across regions such as ABMA, CIBO, and ABSA primarily aim at providing advocacy, education, and awareness to both buyers and suppliers of industrial boilers. These associations also serve as a platform for buyers that help them in understanding the industry best practices and factors to be considered while procuring industrial boilers. Also, it enables suppliers to manufacture boilers to suit the specific needs of buyers across various industrial segments.

Increasing JVs among suppliers:

Engaging in JV's help suppliers in leveraging each other's information and resources to sustain and thrive in a competitive market. In fact, leveraging each other's technology and resources help in developing boilers that perform better. JVs assist the buyers in increasing the efficiency of boilers and also controls emissions, thereby enhancing the overall performance of the industrial boilers.

