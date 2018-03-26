Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont is set to face a German judge on Monday after his arrest on Sunday. Puigdemont was also facing his possible extradition to Spain after a new European arrest warrant was issued by the central government in Madrid on Friday. The Spanish Supreme Court reactivated the arrest warrant on Friday, while the former Catalan president was in Finland. Puigdemont was arrested in Germany on 25 March as he was travelling from Finland to Belgium, where he was granted ...

