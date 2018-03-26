Sterling gained further ground against a backdrop of ongoing weakness in the US dollar, even as analysts flagged the prospect for further gains in April. Gains for Sterling also came alongside last Friday's US Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showing a further build-up in net longs in Sterling. By 1956 BST, cable was to be seen 0.7% higher to 1.42308, having hit an intra-session high of 1.4245. In parallel, the US dollar spot index was 0.49% lower to 89.011, having plumbed an intra-day ...

