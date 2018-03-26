Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Sodium Citrate Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the chemicals industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of sodium citrate and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growing innovation in product formulations with a key focus on texture, taste, flavor, and overall stability is likely to increase the degree of required collaboration between buyers and suppliers of sodium citrate," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, leading suppliers of sodium citrate are planning to partner with third-party laboratory services and quality experts to evaluate their raw material sourcing and production processes," added Kowshik.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Sodium Citrate Market:

Increasing use of sodium citrate as an ingredient in gluten-free food

Growing preference for clean-label product formulations in F&B industry

A large number of initiatives by suppliers to create a renewable energy infrastructure

Increasing use of sodium citrate as an ingredient in gluten-free food:

Sodium citrate is increasingly being used in gluten-free food to replicate some gluten-like texture to products such as bread, cake, biscuits, and other snacks. It is also used in the hospitality industry as an ingredient for gluten-free recipes such as bakery, confectionery, and salads. The rise in the use of sodium citrate enables F&B manufacturers to take advantage of sodium citrate as an ingredient and expand their portfolio to include gluten-free food products. Moreover, it makes it easier to target a broader market, thereby increasing the potential sales from the food and beverage sector.

Growing preference for clean-label product formulations in F&B industry:

Globally, there is a rise in preference for clean-label product formulations in the F&B sector. This is because clean-label products are transparent, have easy-to-understand language and symbols, eco-friendly, and promise a high degree of freshness. Moreover, clean-label products do not contain artificial additives, preservatives, stabilizers, enhancers, and thickeners. This has increased the buyer's demand for detailed information on sourcing, processing, and applications of sodium citrate before making purchase decisions.

A large number of initiatives by suppliers to create a renewable energy infrastructure:

In an attempt to increase the energy efficiency, several large-scale manufacturers of sodium citrate are looking to revamp their existing production processes. They are increasingly collaborating with other industry stakeholders to set standards for desired energy management across processes. Such initiatives also help them in devising a global strategy for investing in environment-friendly infrastructure. They also offer several cost-saving opportunities for the suppliers.

