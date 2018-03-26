

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Red Hat Inc. (RHT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $166.99 million, or $0.91 per share. This was higher than $109.69 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 22.8% to $772.33 million. This was up from $628.84 million last year.



Red Hat Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $166.99 Mln. vs. $109.69 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 52.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.91 vs. $0.61 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 49.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q4): $772.33 Mln vs. $628.84 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 22.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.68 Next quarter revenue guidance: $800 - $810 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.38 to $3.41 Full year revenue guidance: $3.425 - $3.460 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX