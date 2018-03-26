Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Health Economics Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the pharma and healthcare industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of health economics outcomes research (HEOR) services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180326005551/en/

Global Health Economics Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Increase in the demand for services such as assistance in filing HTA submissions due to the enactment of regulations in countries such as the UK and France, have made filing HTA mandatory leading to the high demand for HEOR services," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Also, real-world evidence and outcome-related data are increasingly being used by both pharmaceutical companies and insurers for making business decisions regarding new products," added Anil.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Health Economics Outcomes Research (HEOR) Services Market:

The rise in investment in genomics science

Introduction of new clinical trial designs

Increase in use of Big Data analytics in HEOR

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

The rise in investment in genomics science:

Genomics science in recent years has gained prominence worldwide due to its expected benefits in drug discovery and personalized treatment. This has increased the investments in genomics science by government authorities, universities, and pharmaceutical companies. Such high investments have in turn prompted HEOR service providers to expand their services and expertise in emerging scientific fields such as genomics science to cater to their clients more efficiently.

Introduction of new clinical trial designs:

Globally, clinical trial designs are experiencing rapid changes with the introduction of new designs such as adaptive trials and platform trials. This is mainly due to the cost-efficiency of these trial designs. Moreover, the total time involved in such clinical trials is also lower than traditional models. Also, new clinical trial designs are expected to lower the cost of trial processes, leading lead to high-cost savings.

Increase in use of Big Data analytics in HEOR:

The global HEOR services market is experiencing an increase in the use of big data. This is because the use of Big Data analytics and allied services in the pharmaceutical industry helps firms in improving all aspects of their business models, including HEOR. Moreover, the efficiency pertaining to data processing will improve significantly, resulting in several cost savings opportunities. Also, this may result in higher cost of the service for a short-term due to the initial investment.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Cell-based Assays Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Empty Capsules Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Wearable Medical Devices Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180326005551/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com