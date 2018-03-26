Patented design delivers superior performance when compared to other protectors in its weight class

Port Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2018) - Universal Moulding Ltd., a producer of pipe protection solutions for the oil and gas industry, today announced the release of their new high-performance 10-3/4" BTC thread protectors. These newly designed protectors meet the strict impact requirements developed by industry experts at recent API workgroups. "Our customers can rest assured that our new 10-3/4" BTC thread protectors will protect their pipe from severe impact forces" said John Danneffel, Vice President of Universal Moulding Ltd. "We are excited to continue releasing high-quality thread protectors at price points that provide our customers with superior value," he said.

Our new 10-3/4" BTC thread protectors offer the following features:

Impact resistant design for withstanding fierce impact forces

Patented self-locking tapered wedge for adding support to the inner circumference of a pipe, improving impact performance and keeping the protector in place (pin protector only)

Cut-outs for easy installation and removal with a flat bar

Recess for easy removal with a pipe wrench

External ribs for excellent grip (pin protector only)

Large engravings for enhanced protector identification

Stackable design for improved handling and storage

"Knock-out" center for accommodating a pipe hook

Reclaimable for re-use or recycling





Newly designed 10-3/4" BTC Pin and Box protectors

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1120/33678_a1521963486100_9.jpg

About Universal Moulding Ltd.

Established in 1973, Universal Moulding Ltd. is a leading thread protector manufacturer with locations in Houston, Texas and Port Coquitlam, British Columbia. The company pioneered the development of plastic thread protectors in Canada in the 1970s and is now focused on developing high performance protectors at economical price points, providing pipe manufacturers and processors with superior value.

Contact Information

Universal Moulding Ltd.

John Danneffel

Vice President

Tel: 604-942-6325 ext. 3

www.umltd.ca