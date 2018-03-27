Skygold Financial Group Presents Free Social Security and Tax Reform Workshop

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2018 / Skygold Financial Group, with offices in Sunnyvale and picturesque Point Richmond, CA is proud to announce that they have organized a free educational workshop on taxes, social security, asset protection, and long term care. The event will take place on Tuesday, March 27, 208 between 7:30pm and 9pm PDT at the Slovenian Hall Community center, 2101 Mariposa St, San Francisco, CA. Places are limited and tickets can be reserved through https://www.eventbrite.com/e/social-security-workshop-hosted-in-san-francisco-ca-tickets-44061991603.

Andrej Kandus from Skygold Financial Group says: "The 2017 Tax Reform Bill is the largest tax reform in the past 30 years. Pair those changes with all the changes to Social Security and there's a lot that can affect anyone getting ready to retire or are retired. We are offering this free class to educate the public on how this bill will affect your taxes, your retirement and your Social Security."

The event, which will be strictly educational, will show people how they will be affected by the tax reform. This includes issues such as changes in the tax brackets, the inflation calculations and what this means for Social Security, the changes that will happen to Social Security this year, the standard deduction changes and their impact on the retired, changes to trust and estate tax, local and state caps on tax and how to avoid them, and how the medical expenses deduction works.

"We will also be covering a number of other important topics," adds Andrej Kandus. "These include the required minimum distribution taxes and fees, how to protect your retirement savings account, how new tax rates will affect assets, wills, trusts, and long term care."

Andrej Kandus is highly experienced in the world of taxes and recognized in the field as a Certified Tax Coach, trained in proactive advanced tax planning, ensuring their clients save thousands of dollars that would otherwise be wasted on unnecessary taxes. There are fewer than 400 skilled professionals in 48 states who have achieved this specialized designation. As shown on his LinkedIn profile at https://www.linkedin.com/in/andrejkandus1, he helps his clients enjoy as much as 40% tax relief on their 401k distributions. His goal is to ensure everyone is able to enjoy their retirement.

Andrej is a member of the prestigious MDRT. Founded in 1927, the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of more than 49,500 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals. He attended University College School in London, the United Kingdom. He also brings with him an international perspective on the taxation system as a whole. He has made the San Francisco Bay Area his home, from where he conducts most of his work.

