TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.6 percent on year in February, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.



That was shy of expectations for 0.78 percent, which would have been unchanged from the January reading.



On a monthly basis, prices added 0.2 percent after sliding 0.6 percent in January.



Individually, prices were higher for leasing and rental. They were down for advertising, transportation and architectural services.



