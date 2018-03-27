

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The losing streak has hit four sessions now for the China stock market, which has surrendered more than 155 points or 4.6 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,135-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher ion Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with bargain hunting expected amid easing concerns over a trade war between the United States and China. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were firmly higher - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index dropped 19.04 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 3,133.72 after trading between 3,091.46 and 3,134.28. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 23.74 points or 1.34 percent to end at 1,790.35.



Among the actives, Bank of China dropped 3.16 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China plummeted 4.44 percent, Agricultural Bank of China tumbled 3.29 percent, China Construction Bank plunged 3.61 percent, Bank of Communications skidded 1.90 percent, PetroChina shed 1.02 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) retreated 2.78 percent, China Vanke lost 2.38 percent, Gemdale fell 2.58 percent, China Life gave away 2.47 percent and Ping An Insurance slid 2.87 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened sharply higher Monday and finished with solid gains following last week's selloff.



The Dow jumped 669.40 points or 2.84 percent to 24,202.60, while the NASDAQ spiked 227.88 points or 3.26 percent to 7,220.54 and the S&P added 70.29 points or 2.72 percent to 2,658.55.



Bargain hunting contributed to the rally on Wall Street, with the Dow bouncing off its lowest closing level in nearly four months.



Traders picked up stocks at reduced levels amid easing concerns of a potential trade war between the U.S. and China. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also said that the U.S. and China should maintain negotiations to avoid a trade war.



Crude oil prices fell Monday, ending a recent hot streak despite a weak U.S. dollar. Traders engaged in profit-taking after oil went to a seven-week high. May WTI oil fell 33 cents or 0.5 percent to settle at $65.55/bbl.



