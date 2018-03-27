

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is rising and the safe-haven yen weakened on Tuesday following the rebound on Wall Street overnight as trade tensions between the U.S. and China appeared to ease.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 374.13 points or 1.80 percent to 21,140.23, off a high of 21,158.28 earlier.



The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Panasonic is gaining almost 5 percent, while Sony and Mitsubishi Electric are advancing more than 2 percent each. Canon is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is rising almost 2 percent and Honda is adding more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is higher by more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is down 0.3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is declining more than 1 percent after crude oil prices declined overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Fuji Electric is gaining almost 5 percent, Advantest Corp. is rising more than 4 percent and Showa Denko is higher by 4 percent.



On the flip side, Mitsubishi Motors is declining more than 1 percent and Yahoo Japan is down almost 1 percent.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan were up 0.6 percent on year in February. That was shy of expectations for 0.78 percent, which would have been unchanged from the January reading.



On a monthly basis, prices added 0.2 percent after sliding 0.6 percent in January.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 105 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks rebounded on Monday as traders were inspired to pick up stocks at reduced levels amid easing concerns about a potential trade war between the U.S. and China. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview on Fox News on Sunday that he is 'cautiously hopeful' a trade agreement can be reached.



The Dow spiked 669.40 points or 2.8 percent to 24,202.60, the Nasdaq soared 227.88 points or 3.3 percent to 7,220.54 and the S&P 500 jumped 70.29 points or 2.7 percent to 2,658.55.



The major European markets turned lower over on Monday. The German DAX Index slid by 0.8 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices fell Monday, ending a recent hot streak despite a weak U.S. dollar. May WTI oil declined $0.33 or 0.5 percent to settle at $65.55 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



