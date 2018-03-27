SAFEGUARDS | Softlines NO. 037/18

GB/T 11951-2018 Natural fibres - Terminology, issued in February will replace the 1989 version. The 2018 version will be implemented on September 1, 2018. The following technical changes have been made with the respect to the old version.

Added "fibres secreted by some molluscs" category in "animal fibre" BYSSUS (Byssus) - Fibre extruded from some molluscs Pinna nobilis

Added seven new terms MUGA (Muga) - Fibre extruded by the silkworm Anteraea assamensis NETTLE (Ortie) - Fibre from the basts of Urica dioica BAMBOO (Bambou) - Fibre from the basts of bamboo bambusa textilis PALMA IXTLE (Ixtle de Palma) - Fibre from the leaves of Yucca carnerosana PINEAPPLE LEAF (Feuille d'ananas) - Fibre from the leaves of Anannas comosus Merr PITA (Pita) - Fibre from the leaves of Aechmea magdalenae PEAT FIBRE (Fibre de tourbe) - Fibre from the leaf sheath of the plant Eriophorum vaginatum

Revised three English generic names Changed "mulberry silk" to "SILK (Soie)" Changed "Tussah silk" to "TASAR (Tasar)" Changed "alfa or separto" to "ALFA (Alfa)"

Revised two English scientific names of plants Changed "Apocynum venetum" to "Apocynum androsae mifolium, Apocynum cannabinum" Changed "Agave funkiana" to "Agave lechuguilla Torr" Changed Chinese names of some fibres (English name remain unchanged) Changed "??" to "???", regarded "??" as synonyms -- WOOL (Laine) Changed "???" to "???" -- ALPACA (Alpaga) Changed "???" to "???" -- GUANACO (Guanaco) Changed "????" to "????" -- LLAMA (Lama) Changed "???" to "???" -- VICUNA (Vigogne)

Added notes to terms HORSE (Cheval), HEMP (Chanvre) and JUTE (Jute) Horse-hair fibre coming from the mane or the tail of the horse; horse-coat fibre coming from the coat of the horse HEMP (Chanvre) is also called "Han Hemp or Fire Hemp". JUTE (Jute) is called as "jute and allied fibres"

Deleted the terms "Zhong wei wool"

Added an informative annex -- Index table of fibre terminologies, English generic names and English common names

