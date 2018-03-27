McAfee Security Fusion Centers Designed as Blueprint for Customers' Response to Cyberthreats

McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today unveiled two new state-of-the-art cyber and physical security operations centers (SOC), named the McAfee Security Fusion Centers, located in Plano, Texas and Cork, Ireland. McAfee Security Fusion Centers are designed to support full visibility and management of risks on a global scale. The purpose of the Fusion Centers is threefold: to protect McAfee, to identify new cybersecurity product needs, and to act as a best practices blueprint for customers and partners. The facilities are available on a monthly schedule for customers who want to visit and understand how to better manage the demanding requirements of their own security operations and to see human-machine teaming in practice.

The McAfee Security Fusion Centers are run by Grant Bourzikas, chief information security officer and vice president of Labs Operations at McAfee.

"The McAfee Security Fusion Center was created as a blueprint that leverages security operations technologies in new and innovative ways, enabling greater collaboration between research teams, integration with endpoint detection and response, and allowing for the future scalability of cloud-based technology," says Bourzikas. "We call ourselves Customer Zero because we are the first organization to use McAfee's new offerings and product updates, and because we share our learnings to help customers implement faster and more smoothly."

Security operations has never been more essential or challenging for an organization. Attacks are more sophisticated and attackers continue to become more skillful. At the same time, organizations struggle to find the expert talent required to maintain their detection tools and investigate potential threats. By utilizing human-machine teaming and deploying automated and advanced analytics technologies to quickly elevate key insights and context, members of the McAfee Security Fusion Center team tasked with examining cyberthreats can focus their attention on high-value next steps, such as understanding a threat's impact across the organization and what's needed to respond.

McAfee Security Fusion Centers have a three-part mission:

To protect the company and McAfee's technology infrastructure from cyberthreats, To help McAfee build better products based on real-time security operations needs and experience, and To provide an educational environment for customers to understand security operations technology and operations best practices.

McAfee today also announced a new security operations architecture, built on a new version of McAfee Enterprise Security Manager (McAfee ESM 11), the addition of McAfee Behavioral Analytics, new enhancements to McAfee Investigator and McAfee Advanced Threat Defense, and new integrations with McAfee Active Response. The entire new solution has been deployed in the McAfee Security Fusion Centers, positioning McAfee as its own Customer Zero and enabling McAfee to showcase a working blueprint for security operations in real-time.

McAfee ESM 11 and McAfee Behavioral Analytics are available to customers today. McAfee Investigator will be available in April, and enhancements to McAfee Advanced Threat Defense and McAfee Active Response will be available in May.

