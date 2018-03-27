GAC Motor Debuts at NADA: Building North American Dealer Network with Successful Dealer Gathering

LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC Motor, China's fastest-growing automaker, has made a great first impressionwith North American auto dealers with itssuccessful debut at the National Automobile Dealers Association Show (NADA), showcasing a star lineup of best-selling vehicles, as well as holding a dealer gathering to draw interestin the company establishing a dealership network in North America.

"The NADA show has surpassed our expectations," said Yu Jun, president of GAC Motor. "We have met hundreds of US dealers who have expressed genuine interest in working with us as we launch GAC Motor in the fourth quarter of 2019. This has been a wonderful three days. Congratulations to the show's organizers. We are very grateful and honored for such privilege."

At the show, GAC Motor's GS8 and GS4 SUVs, GA4 sedan and GM8 minivan attractedattention from the crowds. The high-quality vehicles highlight the company's latest achievements in independent research and development and cutting-edge technologies.

Peter Welch, president and CEO of NADA, came to GAC Motor's display to see the vehicles firsthand. He was very confident about the GAC Motor brand and held high hopes for the automaker's debut in North America.

"We are glad to welcome China's leading auto brand to NADA. We are optimistic about GAC Motor entering the US market in 2019 and look forward to the company providing excellent driving and riding experiences for U.S. customers."

In addition, more than 150 distinguished guests attended GAC Motor's dealer gathering during NADA, including David Sloan, president of Chicago Automobile Trade Association and general manager of Chicago Auto Show; Michael Regan, senior vice president of industry affairs of NADA; Steve Boecking, vice president of Hillwood of Perot Group; Michael Dunne, CEO of Dunne Automotive and more. GAC Motor reached preliminary intent of cooperation agreements with multiple dealers representing distribution channels all across North America.

Lithia Motors Inc, the fourth largest automotive dealership group in the United States with 185 stores, expressed an interest in providing an existing sales network for GAC Motor.

John North, senior VP, CFO & principal accounting officer of Lithia Motors noted that GAC will be the first new brand to enter the U.S. market in 20 years, and that he's impressed by GAC Motor's products that boast strong design and high quality.He also complimented the international operations team.

In addition to the North American market, GAC Motor also delivered solid market performances in participating countries along China's "Belt and Road" Initiative. With a focus of breaking into the mid- to high-end market and a user-centered R&D strategy, GAC Motor is constructing a world-class auto manufacturing system that integrates GAC Motor's global R&D network, production capacities and supply chain to upgrade consumers' mobile lifestyle through innovations in technology, product and service.

"GAC Motor is committed to mutual achievements with our staff, our customers and the communities we where we live and work. We respect different cultures in different markets across the globe," said Yu. "We are young and it means we are willing to learn and are continually striving for progress. We value long term partnerships with our dealers, and we value mutual achievement with our customers, and our local partners."

About GAC Motor

Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group which ranks the 238th among the Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor has now ranked first among all Chinese brands for five consecutive years in J.D. PowerAsia Pacific'sChina Initial Quality Study SM (IQS), demonstrating the company's quality-centric strategy from innovative research and development (R&D), manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services.

