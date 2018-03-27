Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest inventory optimization study on the personal care products industry. A renowned personal care products retailer wanted to meet the needs of the customers and make better-informed business decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180326006200/en/

Quantzig's Inventory Optimization Helps a Renowned Personal Care Products Retailer Improve Supply Chain Efficiency by 10%. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig, "Inventory optimization solution helps businesses to reduce overstocks and inventory write-offs and increase the overall supply chain efficiency."

In the past few years, the personal care products segment has accounted for a significant share of the retail industry's revenues, due to the increasing focus on beautification and personal hygiene. Leading personal care products manufacturers are planning to capitalize on innovations to build designs that are eco-friendly owing to the growing concern for reducing the usage of chemical substances in the products. The personal care products space will witness a growth in the spending power of the consumers, the influence of international brands, and escalating growth of the retail industry.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client track the products to serve the customers better. The client was able to enable end-to-end tracking of the products from order to delivery. Also, the client was able to handle sales by managing quotations, invoicing, and receipts.

This inventory optimization solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Maintain order management by monitoring order placements

Manage and reorder stock through effective purchasing management

To read more, request a free proposal

This inventory optimization solution offered predictive insights on:

Managing inventory levels, replenishing stocks, and minimizing supply chain costs

Striking a balance between working capital, operational costs, and service level

To read more, request a free proposal

View the inventory optimization study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/personal-care-products-inventory

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180326006200/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us