Vifor Pharma Ltd. / VIFOR PHARMA CONCLUDES LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH ZERIA TO MARKET VELTASSA IN JAPAN .

Vifor Pharma gives Zeria exclusive rights to develop and market Veltassa in Japan

Potential of Veltassa further validated with expansion into Japanese market

Deal expands cardio-renal network with Vifor Pharma's trusted Japanese partner for Ferinject, Zeria Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

VIFOR PHARMA GROUP has granted japanese company ZERIA pharmaceutical co., ltd. exclusive rights to develop and commercialise VELTASSA in japan.

Under the terms of the agreement, Zeria will have the exclusive right to develop Veltassa for the Japanese market and, once marketing authorisation has been granted, to commercialise it in Japan.

The collaboration with Zeria represents an important step in Vifor Pharma's promise to make Veltassa available to patients worldwide. Having Veltassa and Ferinject commercialised through the same partner represents a substantive step for Vifor Pharma in its goal towards expanding its cardio-renal network and becoming the global leader in cardio-renal therapies.

"We are very pleased about strengthening our partnership with Zeria and having made a significant step towards making Veltassa available in Japan, the third-largest pharmaceutical market. We feel extremely fortunate that our trusted partner, Zeria, has chosen to further collaborate with us in offering this novel treatment to hyperkalaemia patients, including those on renin angiotensin aldosterone system inhibitor (RAASi) therapy. RAASi patients benefit in particular because Veltassa enables them to keep receiving an optimal dose of, and therefore the maximum live-saving benefit from, RAASi treatment," said Stefan Schulze, President of the Executive Committee and COO of Vifor Pharma Group.

Vifor Pharma Group, formerly Galenica Group, is a global pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care; Relypsa; and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348). For more information, please visit www.viforpharma.com (http://www.viforpharma.com).

About Veltassa

Veltassa is a sodium-free potassium binder approved for the treatment of hyperkalaemia. Veltassa should not replace emergency treatment for life-threatening hyperkalaemia. Made in powder form consisting of smooth, spherical beads, Veltassa is mixed with water and taken once a day with food. Veltassa is not absorbed and acts within the gastrointestinal tract. It binds to potassium in exchange for calcium, primarily in the colon. The potassium is then excreted from the body through the normal excretion process.

About Hyperkalaemia

Hyperkalaemia, or abnormally elevated levels of potassium in the blood, is a serious condition that can lead to life-threatening cardiac arrhythmia and sudden death. It is frequently prevalent in patients who suffer from chronic kidney disease (CKD), hypertension, diabetes and/or heart failure. Patients with CKD or heart failure are at particular risk for developing hyperkalaemia, especially those treated with renin-angiotensin-aldosterone-system (RAAS) inhibitors, which can increase blood potassium levels in patients taking these medicines. There are often no warning signs, meaning a person can unknowingly experience spikes in potassium levels recurrently and be at risk for these cardiac events. Some medicines that are often prescribed to people with CKD and heart failure to help delay progression of their underlying disease can cause hyperkalaemia as a side effect. These include renin angiotensin aldosterone system (RAAS) inhibitors such as angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs), aldosterone antagonists (AAs) and angiotensin-converting-enzyme (ACE) inhibitors.

