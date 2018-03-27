

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - General Motors' loss-making South Korean unit will file for bankruptcy if its labour union do not agree to cut labor costs by April 20, reports said, citing the union.



Barry Engle, the President of GM International, at a meeting with the head of GM Korea's union, said that the company is needed $600 million in new funds for making payments by the end of April.



GM reportedly plans to submit a restructuring plan to the South Korean government by April 20 for securing financial support from state-run Korea Development Bank. The company requires union concessions to present the turnaround plan.



In February, the company had said that it would shut down its plant in the coastal city of Gunsan by the end of May, and would take decisions about the remaining three plants in the country soon. These together employ about 16,000 workers. In order to stay in that country, the company had asked for government support and union concessions.



The company is required to pay subcontractors and to compensate the 1,100 Gunsan workers who have opted to accept an offer of voluntary redundancy.



GM Korea said, 'Our liquidity situation is serious. We cannot make the necessary payments due in April without fresh funding from the parent group and KDB.'



In the South Korean unit, Korea Development Bank has a 17 percent stake, while the US automaker owns 77 percent and GM's main Chinese partner SAIC Motor controls the remainder.



