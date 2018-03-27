

MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - The IndustriALL Global Union announced Sunday that the union and The Building and Wood Workers' International or BWI have filed a complaint against the British-Australian company, BHP Billiton plc (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP), and Brazilian mining multinational, Vale S.A. (VALE), under the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises.



The complaint is related to the consequences of the collapse of the Fundão Dam near Mariana in Minas Gerais state, Brazil, on November 5, 2015. The dam, which stored millions of litres of waste from the Germano iron-ore mine, is operated by Samarco Mineração S.A., a joint venture between mining companies BHP Billiton and Vale S. A..



The dam collapse killed 19 people, including 14 workers. In addition, 700 families lost their homes and more than 2,000 workers from the mining, construction, commerce, electricity and agriculture sectors became unemployed.



IndustriALL and BWI filed the complaint with the OECD National Contact Points in Brazil, Australia and the United Kingdom on March 26.



The complaint is also signed by BWI affiliate, the Trade Union of the Construction, Consulting Engineering and Concession Industries of the State of Minas Gerais (SITICOP), and IndustriALL's Brazilian trade union affiliate, CNQ-CUT.



Ambet Yuson, General Secretary of BWI, said, 'Despite continuous efforts by the unions to push Samarco to provide appropriate remedy to the families, implement measures to prevent future disasters, and ensure compliance to all labour and safety standards, the company has refused. ...Workers and their families have suffered enough and immediate action must be taken to address the tragedy that has befallen the victims of the dam collapse.'



